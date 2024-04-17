Queenstown 4-room flat sold for S$1.2M, sets record for HDB resale price in area

4-room HDB flat in Queenstown fetches record-breaking S$1.2M resale price

Queenstown recently recorded its 33rd million-dollar resale four-room flat when a unit at 90 Dawson Road changed hands for S$1,238,000.

This sale establishes a new benchmark for four-room resale properties in the area.

Factors contributing to its remarkable value include its prime location and proximity to a plethora of amenities and educational institutions.

Queenstown resale flat is Premium Apartment Loft with 91 years left on lease

According to data from the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the unit is a 109 sqm Premium Apartment Loft and sits somewhere on the 19th to 21st floors.

It has a remaining lease of 91 years and two months.

The transaction, as reported by 99.co, took place on 1 April.

Interestingly, out of the 33 four-room flats in Queenstown that have reached seven figures on the resale market, 16 are on Dawson Road, highlighting the area’s demand.

There is no information on the buyers or sellers of the loft at 90 Dawson Road.

Located near MRT station, schools & supermarkets

The flat’s appeal is significantly bolstered by its accessibility.

Situated within walking distance of Queenstown MRT Station, the Dawson Road apartment enjoys close proximity to Queenstown Secondary School and MindChamps PreSchool @ Tanglin.

Furthermore, the neighbourhood boasts numerous amenities, including multiple grocery stores, clinics, a park, and a shopping centre.

