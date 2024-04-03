Yishun HDB flat sold for S$1.2M sets new record price for resale flats in the area

Yishun HDB resale flat sold for record S$1.2 million

On 1 March, an HDB unit at Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 was sold for a record-high price of S$1.2 million.

It has set an All-Time-High (ATH) resale price in the area, reflecting the demand for HDB flats there.

Units currently for sale at the block range from S$1 million to S$1.2 million.

Yishun HDB resale unit sets new record

According to 99.co, Block 666 was completed in 1987 and has a leasehold period of 99 years. It comprises 67 units, with its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) beginning in 1992.

Located near MRT stations such as Khatib, the estate provides residents with convenient access to other parts of Singapore.

The block is also close to the following educational institutions, proving itself handy for young couples or families with children:

Chung Cheng High School (Yishun)

Huamin Primary School

Naval Base Primary School

Northbrooks Secondary School

Northland Primary School

Orchid Park Secondary School

Yishun Innova Junior College

Nearby establishments such as Sheng Siong Supermarket, NTUC Fairprice and Wisteria Mall also mean that residents can purchase necessities without having to go far.

In times of medical emergencies or regular health checkups, they can visit Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Polyclinic, both of which are in the immediate vicinity.

Lower Seletar Reservoir Park is close by as well, offering residents the chance to engage in leisure activities or admire scenes of lush greenery.

Transaction reflects demand for resale flats

99.co went on to describe Yishun as a popular residential area, partly due to its wide variety of amenities, community facilities, well-connected transport links, and overall convenience.

Yishun has also seen careful urban planning and development projects which increase its appeal.

According to 99.co, the selling price of the flat reflects the growing appeal of Singapore’s HDB resale market.

Moreover, with Yishun changing and bringing together the traditional and modern, residents are becoming increasingly drawn to the area.

The last time a unit in Yishun crossed the million-dollar mark was in 2022 when a jumbo flat at Block 652 Yishun Ave 4 changed hands for S$1.038 million.

