Sengkang HDB flat sold for almost S$1 million, all-time high resale price in area

5-room HDB flat in Sengkang fetches record-breaking resale price of almost S$1 million

In February 2024, a five-room flat in Sengkang changed hands for S$928,000, setting a record in the area.

Recently, another unit in the same estate fetched an even higher resale price of S$968,000 — inching closer to the S$1 million mark.

Factors that could have contributed to the high price are its proximity to the MRT station as well as several schools.

HDB flat in Sengkang almost reaches S$1 million mark

According to 99.co, the 112 sqm five-room unit is located between the 13th and 15th floors of 216A Compassvale Drive.

The flat is located just a short walk away from Sengkang MRT/LRT Station, as well as Compass One, Nan Chiau Primary School, and Nan Chiau High School.

There are also numerous eateries, supermarkets, parks, and other amenities in the area, making it a convenient place to stay.

All these have contributed to Sengkang’s transformation into a very vibrant and liveable town, thus driving resale prices way up.

99.co noted that the S$968,000 transacted price is an all-time high resale price for Sengkang and that it might not be long before it surpasses the S$1 million mark.

Other HDB towns with flats close to reaching S$1 million resale price

Over the past few months, more and more HDB towns have had flats fetch seven-figure resale prices for the first time.

And it looks like we could be seeing more such deals.

Jurong West, 99.co highlighted, had a unit change hands for S$920,000, while one at Choa Chu Kang was sold at S$900,000.

Sembawang is also inching closer to the milestone with one flat’s S$810,000 transaction.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.

