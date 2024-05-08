NTU student found with 100g of weed on campus, gets 6 years’ jail

NTU student found with weed on campus gets 6 years’ jail

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student received a six-year prison sentence and five strokes of the cane on 8 May after being caught with cannabis on campus grounds.

Muhammad Izzat Mazlan was arrested at the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering carpark on October 2022 for possessing over 100g of the drug.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers found the cannabis in his motorcycle which was parked nearby, said The Straits Time report.

Received three drug-related charges

The 25-year-old, who pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges, received the minimum mandatory sentence for trafficking a controlled substance.

Additionally, he was sentenced to one year in jail for cannabis consumption and two years and six months for possession of cannabis, which was discovered in his home.

The court ordered his sentence for possession to run simultaneously with the other two.

Five other charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act were factored into his sentencing.

However, District Judge Crystal Tan also took into consideration Izzat’s clean record and relatively young age.

Planned to distribute the drug

During his arrest, CNB officers discovered four blocks of vegetable matter wrapped in clear plastic after searching his motorcycle. When they escorted Izzat to his home later that day, they found an additional five blocks.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) determined that the substance in Izzat’s motorcycle contained no less than 101.59g of cannabis, while the substance retrieved from his home consisted of no less than 132.19g of cannabis.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim said that at least a part of the retrieved illegal substance was intended for Izzat’s personal use.

Izzat admitted that he had been smoking cannabis about four times a week since early 2021.

DPP Lim also said that Izzat was intending to pass the drug to at least one other person.

“He claims to have obtained his recent supply from an individual in Singapore whom he got to know through mutual friends,” said DPP Lim.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via The Straits Times and Google Maps.