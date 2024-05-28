Sentosa bus hits truck & crashes through road divider, lands on opposite side at Sentosa Gateway

Sentosa bus crashes through road divider at Sentosa Gateway

A Sentosa feeder bus crashed through a road divider into the bushes on the opposite side of Sentosa Gateway on Saturday (25 May).

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the incident occurred around 10:25 am on the road towards VivoCity and the city centre.

The accident involved the Sentosa bus, a truck, and a car, police told 8world News.

One person was injured and sent to the hospital.

Bus hits truck before crashing

Dashcam footage from the bus posted by SG Road Vigilante showed it hitting a white truck before it swerved and crossed the road divider, eventually crashing into the bushes on the opposite side.

Singapore Roads accident.com also shared a video on Facebook, which showed the aftermath of the event.

The video revealed that the truck struck by the bus had collided with the wall on the left side of the road, with the back bumper showing considerable damage.

Additionally, a silver car hit from the back was seen in the middle of the road, with the back of the car seemingly caved in from the impact.

One person sent to hospital

The 33-year-old truck driver was sent to the hospital but was in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also told MS News that another person sustained minor injuries but refused to be sent for treatment.

The SCDF is currently investigating the incident.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, Singapore Roads accident.com on Facebook