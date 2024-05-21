Bus crashes into road blocker at Changi Airport Terminal 3, 20 people sent to hospital

Several passengers seen injured in video taken after bus hits road blocker at Changi Airport

A bus crash in Changi Airport left several passengers bloodied, with 20 people reportedly sent to hospital.

A video showed that the bus had apparently crashed into a road blocker in front of it.

Several passengers were seen injured, with some having gashes on their head.

Video shows bus & raised road blocker at airport

The aftermath of the bus crash was seen in a video posted on Facebook by Singapore roads accident.com on Tuesday (21 May), purportedly taken at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

It started off showing a partially raised road blocker.

Directly behind the road blocker was a bus with its front bumper dislodged. Its windshield wiper had also been bent out of shape.

As the camera moved to the side of the bus, it could be observed that one panel of its door had also been damaged and knocked out of position.

The familiar Tower Transit logo could be seen on the side of the bus.

Several passengers injured

Panning inside the bus, it became apparent that there were a number of passengers in the bus during the accident.

While a child could be heard crying, a man was sitting on the floor, clutching the right side of his torso.

Another man was seated in the front row, feeling his left forearm.

Then, a woman was seen sprawled on the floor right in the middle of the aisle. She was holding the lower left side of her face with tissues while talking on the phone.

There was a noticeable gash on her forehead, with bloodied tissues on the floor next to her.

In the back row, a woman was seated with a large red bruise on the left side of her face.

Another woman was gripping her nose with tissues and tilting her head back, as if trying to stop a bleeding nose.

Lastly, a man sitting in the right side of the bus was clenching his forehead with tissues, with a gash visible on his head.

20 people sent to hospital

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident on Tuesday (21 May) at about 12.45pm.

The location of the crash was Changi Airport Terminal 3 Arrival Drive.

A total of 20 people were taken to three hospitals:

Sengkang General Hospital (10)

Raffles Hospital (nine)

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (one)

Road blocker deployed as bus was going through barrier at airport

Tower Transit said that 22 people were injured — the bus driver and 21 passengers.

The bus operator’s director of communications and customer experience Glenn Lim said that the crash occurred at about 12.40pm and involved service 858.

As the bus was going through a security barrier that had been lifted, a road blocker was suddenly deployed, he added.

Tower Transit is in the process of contacting the injured passengers and their families to provide assistance.

Those involved may also contact the company directly.

MS News has reached out to SCDF and Tower Transit for information about the accident.

