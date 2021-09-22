SBS Transit Bus Crashes Into Changi Airport T3 Pillar On 22 Sep

Bus drivers spend long hours every day behind the wheel. And if they’re not careful and vigilant at all times, accidents can occur.

On Wednesday (22 Sep), an SBS Transit bus crashed into a pillar under the Skytrain track near Changi Airport Terminal 3. As a result, 3 people were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said no Skytrain services were running at the time.

SBS bus crashes into Changi Airport Skytrain track pillar

On Wednesday (22 Sep) afternoon, Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a photo of an SBS Transit bus that had crashed into a pillar at Changi Airport.

Source

The incident happened directly below a Skytrain track near Terminal 3, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In the picture, the windscreen of the bus appeared to be shattered, with the right side of the bus making direct contact with the pillar.

Witnesses spotted police officers, Changi Airport ground staff, and Airport Emergency Service vehicles at the scene at around 3pm.

Bus services skip bus stop due to accident

Speaking to CNA, CAG confirmed that there had been an accident.

They said no services were running on the Skytrain track at the time of the incident. Their engineers are now assessing if the infrastructure has suffered any damages.

At 4.05pm, SBS Transit announced on Twitter that bus services 24, 27, and 53 would skip a bus stop along Airport Boulevard “due to an accident”.

Source

This is the bus stop right after Changi Airport Terminal 2’s bus terminal. Around 5pm, the bus was towed away.

3 people conveyed to hospital

Responding to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the traffic accident at about 1.10pm.

The accident had occurred along 65 Airport Boulevard, between Terminal 1 and 3.

Upon their arrival, a person was found trapped at the driver’s seat of the bus. Using hydraulic rescue equipment, they managed to rescue them.

Following that, SCDF conveyed 3 people to Changi General Hospital. According to TODAY Online, they are the 59-year-old bus driver and 2 passengers—a 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

Wishing the 3 victims a speedy recovery

We are unsure what had caused the accident at the time of writing, but hopefully, authorities can get to the bottom of it.

Kudos to the SCDF for arriving at the scene promptly to rescue the trapped victims.

We hope the 3 casualties did not sustain severe injuries, and we wish them a speedy recovery ahead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.