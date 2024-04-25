MP files multiple parliamentary questions on road safety following recent multi-vehicle accidents in S’pore

Parliamentary questions on Singapore’s road safety have been filed

Following a spate of multi-vehicle accidents in Singapore, a Member of Parliament (MP) has submitted several parliamentary questions on road safety to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The questions will be addressed during the Parliamentary sitting on 7 May.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat, who is also the chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee that oversees transport, stressed that “meaningful changes” need to be implemented to reduce such accidents.

MP acknowledged rising concerns over road safety issues & penalties

In a Facebook post yesterday (24 April), Mr Saktiandi cited the two multi-vehicle collisions that occurred on 22 April as examples.

They were the Tampines accident that killed two, including a 17-year-old student, as well as an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), which resulted in injuries to six individuals, including a seven-year-old girl.

“It is truly saddening to hear of innocent lives being lost,” he wrote. “And the unnecessary pain and injury caused due to reckless actions by individuals.”

He said residents have also shared concerns regarding road safety issues with him, both generally and in the Toa Payoh area.

He also noted growing concern over the adequacy of penalties meted out for reckless driving.

Filed several questions to MOT & MHA

To address these pressing issues, Mr Saktiandi said he filed and raised several questions on 23 April.

This included asking the Minister for Home Affairs about the number of fatal accidents that have occurred due to reckless driving and speeding over the past five years, and whether there was a need to review existing penalties.

He also enquired if the MHA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) would consider enforcing stricter measures or legislative changes that will ensure greater accountability and discourage dangerous driving.

Moreover, he asked MOT about ways that LTA can prevent similar accidents from happening in areas with high traffic.

He further extended queries on how LTA can reduce potential accident risks through road design and traffic management.

Concluding his post, Mr Saktiandi said he was looking forward to hearing the authorities’ responses.

He also expressed his hopes for them to work towards improving road safety and protecting Singaporeans.

