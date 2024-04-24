26-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with lorry on PIE

Motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry along PIE on 24 April

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a lorry along PIE on Wednesday (24 April).

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ominous blue tent spotted along PIE

A video on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page shows the aftermath of the accident on the first lane of the expressway.

A blue tent and a pool of blood were spotted on the road, with a fallen motorcycle on the ground nearby.

Police officers cordoned off the two leftmost lanes of the expressway.

A police car and multiple motorcycles were parked meters away from the blue tent.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene

In response MS News‘ queries, the police and SCDF shared that they were alerted to the accident at about 10.15am and 10.20am respectively.

The accident occurred along PIE towards KJE after the Jalan Bahar exit.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the accident.

Also read: 24-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with lorry on AYE on 12 April

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.