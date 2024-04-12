24-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with lorry on AYE on 12 April

24-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry on AYE on 12 April

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a lorry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday (12 April).

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

Motorcyclist believed to have lost control after colliding with lorry in the rain

Responding to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed that the incident took place along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) after the exit at Clementi Avenue 2.

They were alerted to the accident at 7.15am on 12 April.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the motorcyclist was believed to have skidded and lost control after colliding with a lorry in the rain.

A resident living at 610 Jurong West Street 65 told reporters she heard a loud noise in the morning.

She initially thought a tyre had burst and did not expect that such a fatal accident had occurred.

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the expressway.

Police officers reportedly blocked all the lanes at one point to conduct their investigations.

They only removed the roadblocks after taking photos of the scene.

Road user shares video of accident’s aftermath

At around 11am, a road user shared a video capturing the aftermath of the accident in the SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News Telegram group.

It was still pouring at the time they took the video.

In the clip, several police vehicles are lined up at the scene.

It also shows traffic police covering the body with a white sheet.

Police told Shin Min Daily News that the 46-year-old driver of the lorry is assisting in investigations.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.