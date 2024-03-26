Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry that failed to obey red light in Tuas

Motorcyclist dies after Tuas accident with lorry on 25 March

A motorcyclist died on Monday (25 March) after colliding with a lorry that ran the red light in Tuas.

The motorcycle hit a kerb after the crash, sending the rider flying onto a grass verge.

The rider, identified as a 45-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries after being conveyed to the hospital.

Motorcycle hits lorry that ran red light in Tuas

Footage of the accident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (25 March).

According to the caption, the accident occurred at the junction of Tuas West Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim earlier that morning, at about 7.06am.

In the video, the lorry was seen driving forward across the junction while the traffic light was red.

The lorry then halts as the motorcyclist crashes into the lorry from the right.

The motorcycle hit a kerb after the impact, throwing the rider into nearby bushes. Debris were also seen scattered across the road.

45-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.30am on Monday (25 March).

They conveyed the motorcyclist to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the rider succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to the hospital.

SPF also arrested the 25-year-old lorry driver for dangerous driving and causing death.

