42-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan on Tuas Second Link

Motorcyclist dies in Tuas Second Link accident on 8 March

A 42-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in an accident along the Tuas Second Link on Friday (8 March).

Reports stated that he crashed into a minivan that was attempting a U-turn.

Images of the accident surfaced on social media, showing its aftermath.

The motorcyclist died on the scene after sustaining severe injuries and Malaysian authorities are currently looking into the case.

Accident on Tuas Second Link involved a Toyota Alphard & motorcycle

According to Malaysian news outlet Majoriti, the accident involved a Toyota Alphard minivan and a Yamaha MT Tracer motorcycle.

Images of the aftermath started circulating on social media shortly after the crash.

The impact appeared to have crushed the front door on the driver’s side of the Toyota Alphard as well as the entire Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcyclist’s body was lying by the roadside, adjacent to the contact points of the two vehicles.

Minivan driver made a sudden U-turn, resulting in the collision

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin confirmed the incident that happened at 12.20pm on Friday (8 March), Majoriti reported.

He said that preliminary investigations found that the accident was the result of negligence of the driver of the Toyota Alphard.

The driver had made a sudden U-turn and the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time. He thus crashed into the turning vehicle.

“The 42-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene,” the police chief said.

Emergency services subsequently conveyed the deceased to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

