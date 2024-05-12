Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre reopens with automatic taps & flushes in revamped washrooms

Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre reopens with new facilities

Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre has reopened following 2.5 months of renovations.

It was previously shuttered at the beginning of March 2024 for repairs and redecoration (R&R) works.

The market now boasts new roofs that resolve the persistent leaks it faced prior to the renovations, as well as improved washroom facilities such as automatic smart taps and flushes.

It officially relaunched on Saturday (11 May). However, not all stalls are open yet.

Refreshed Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre has new lights, fans, & more

According to 8world News, the market and food centre at Block 20 Ghim Moh Road welcomed many patrons on the first day of its reopening.

The brand new features of the food centre include:

New lighting system to keep the area well-lit even on rainy days.

Four large fans to help customers beat the heat.

Bird spikes along the beams to prevent birds from loitering in the vicinity.

One patron praised the upgrades, saying: “It’s very beautiful now, very bright. The ceiling is very high, too!”

Another patron remarked that the elderly residents in the area faced the most trouble during the renovation period as they didn’t have many other dining options.

“[Now that the hawker centre has reopened,] everyone is happy. But, there are still some stalls that are not open yet.”

Persistent leaks & drainage issues fixed

Before the renovations, the persistent leaks and poor drainage on rainy days posed a big problem for both stallholders and their customers.

Chairman of the Ghim Moh Market & Shops Merchants Association, Lim Thiam Hee, said that they have faced about three serious leaks over the last two years.

“We decided to use this opportunity to fix the issue once and for all. I hope no one will have to deal with the leaks again after this,” Mr Lim added.

Upgraded toilets have automatic taps & flushes, boast feedback panels

Additionally, the Holland Bukit Panjang Town Council highlighted to 8world that the toilets have undergone a major upgrade.

These new toilets now have smart facilities such as taps and flushes with automatic sensors.

They are now also free of charge to use. Previously, a trip to the toilets would set patrons back S$0.20.

Moreover, there are feedback panels similar to those at shopping malls and airports for patrons to give their feedback, and cleaning staff can quickly attend to them when they receive negative reviews.

According to 8world, patrons praised the cleanliness of the upgraded toilets, with some noting the brightness of the facilities.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.