Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre to close for 3-month renovation from 1 March

Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre to close from 1 March to 10 May

Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre, home to several well-known hawker stalls, will soon close for 2.5 months from March.

The reason for the closure is for Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works.

The market cum food centre will reopen on 11 May.

Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre to close for repairs and renovation works

According to the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website, Ghim Moh Market, located at 20 Ghim Moh Road, will close from 1 March to 10 May.

This will allow for R&R works, which NEA conducts periodically to keep hawker centres clean.

A notice issued to stallholders in the market stated that the scope of the R&R works includes repainting and upgrading of toilets.

During the 10-week closure, the market and food centre will be barricaded and no one will be allowed to enter apart from project staff and workers.

Home to well-known hawker stalls

Located a stone’s throw away from Buona Vista MRT Station, Ghim Moh is home to several legendary hawker stalls.

These include Hin Fried Hor Fun With Prawn Beef Sliced Fish, which as its name suggests, is a tze char establishment that specialises in all things hor fun.

Teck Hin Delicacies, famed for quintessential Cantonese dishes like congee and chee cheong fun, is also located within the market and food centre.

Another stall that frequently makes it to food bloggers’ list of recommended places is Tom’s Cityzoom Mee Pok Tar.

The stall is known for its noodles paired with handmade fishballs and fishcakes.

