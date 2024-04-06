‘Dastardly & cruel’: Dog left to burn after boy in M’sia allegedly sets it on fire

Disclaimer: The following article contains footage of animal cruelty and abuse.

Boy allegedly sets fire to dog in Selangor, Malaysia

A disturbing video showing an individual setting fire to a stray dog in Selangor, Malaysia has recently gone viral.

As the fire on the canine’s body dwindles, it is then kicked off what seems to be a bridge.

The OP of the viral video said that culprit is believed to be a local boy, and that the incident happened on Carey island.

They also condemned the “dastardly and cruel act”, stating that they will report the incident to the police and relevant authorities.

Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB), a dog welfare group, has put together a RM2,000 (S$568) reward for anyone with information regarding the culprit.

Footage of the incident was shared on MDDB’s Facebook page on Thursday (4 April).

At the start of the clip, the person behind the camera was seen extending a lighter towards a poodle that was lying on the ground.

He then ignites the lighter, setting fire to the dog’s fur.

According to SAYS, the dog’s mouth was tied at the time. The dog took several seconds before realising that its body was on fire.

It proceeded to run around the field, and can also be heard whining in pain.

As the poodle reached the middle of the field, it started running in circles before rolling on the ground.

When the dog stopped moving, the person behind the camera approached it and waited for the fire to die down.

Not long after, the injured canine got back on its feet and ran towards what appeared to be a bridge.

As it rests near the edge of the bridge, the perpetrator kicks it off.

It’s unclear what happened to the dog and what was under the bridge.

Malaysia dog welfare group offering RM2,000 for information on culprit

In its Facebook post, MDDB stated that the incident took place on Carey Island in Selangor.

The welfare group is seeking information about the perpetrator, believed to be a “local boy”.

On Friday (5 April), MDDB shared that it has put together a RM2,000 (S$568) reward for anyone who can lead them to the culprit.

