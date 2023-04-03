M’sian Man Sets Stray Dog On Fire After Hitting It, Apologises For His Actions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In Johor Bahru Apologises For Setting Dog On Fire

Stray animals often mean no one any harm. So it can be shocking to learn how humans would take advantage of their defenceless nature and abuse them.

Recently, a Malaysian man in Johor Bahru came under fire for abusing stray dogs.

CCTV footage showed him throwing bricks and stones at them. He even set one dog ablaze.

A police report was filed against the man. He has since come forward to apologise for his actions publicly.

Man used rod to hit dog before setting it on fire

In the video, the man is seen holding onto a metal rod and using it to hit the stray dogs hidden behind the wall.

A resident in the area also cited seeing several stones and bricks at the scene, possibly indicating the man had thrown such objects at the dogs.

However, one of the most shocking scenes was when the man poured alcohol onto the dog, effectively setting it on fire.

According to The Straits Times (ST), many instances of abuse took place near a veterinary clinic in Taman Impian Emas in Skudai.

The doctor from the veterinary clinic has since filed a police report against the man.

Allegedly asked clinic to withdraw the police report

According to the resident, the abuser and his mother visited the veterinary clinic.

They asked the doctor to withdraw the report and claimed it was a small matter.

The abuser and his mother also complained that the stray dogs are dangerous, as they may bite people passing by.

However, the resident noted that the stray dogs had never bitten anyone in all their years there.

Made an apology video on Facebook

On Thursday (30 Mar), the man posted a Facebook video under the username Braden Yap.

In the video, he apologised for his actions and sought the public’s forgiveness.

He also promised not to repeat such cruel acts of animal abuse, highlighting he was willing to pay for the medical expenses of the injured dogs.

ST reported that the animal abuse case is also currently under investigation by the Veterinary Services Department.

If found guilty, the man could receive a fine of at least RM25,000 (S$7,530) to RM100,000 (S$30,150), imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 马来西亚烧狗虐畜事件 on Facebook.