27-Year-Old Woman With Stage 4 Colon Cancer Gets Emotional While Trying TikTok Ageing Filter

Young Woman With Stage 4 Colon Cancer Tries TikTok Ageing Filter, Wonders If She’ll Live To Old Age

Recently, the ageing filter has been going viral on TikTok. Users are particularly invested in seeing how they’ll look when they’re much older.

While most people simply find the filter amusing, it made one woman feel emotional instead.

Having been diagnosed with two types of cancer, one of them being Stage 4 colon cancer, TikTok user @whoisthis.girl_ wondered if she would even live to such an old age.

TikTok ageing filter makes woman with cancer feel emotional

Like many other TikTokers, 27-year-old Misaki Akahane, who’s Japanese by birth, decided to try the ageing filter for fun.

She posted the results on her page and wrote, “Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer at the age of 25 and I became emotional with this filter. Wondering if I will ever reach this age.”

The clip has since garnered over 4.4 million views and 265,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing, with people sharing their own stories and words of encouragement in the comments.

Speaking to MS News, she said that she initially found the filter really cute as it gave her a glimpse of how she might look in the future.

However, upon seeing a wrinkled image of herself on the screen, she felt emotional.

She realised that she might not even be able to reach the age where she will have such a wrinkled face.

This is because Misaki was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer when she was 25 years old. She also told us that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.

This makes her a Lynch syndrome patient — which means to have two different types of cancers.

With cancer, she shared that she feels like she is “not the one in control” of her life. After all, she never knows when her condition will worsen.

Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing CT scan

Misaki was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2021. After she underwent an operation to remove the affected ovary, she had to prepare for chemotherapy.

Her doctor then asked her to undergo a new CT scan and a colonoscopy. During the colonoscopy, she found out that 90% of her colon was blocked by a large tumour.

As a result, she went through a major surgery to remove the organs that were badly infected by cancer cells.

However, her doctor still advised her to undergo chemotherapy as soon as possible. Misaki soon found out that it was because she had Stage 4 colon cancer.

She chose not to ask her doctors about her chances of survival as she wants to have more hope that the treatments will work.

Living every day as if it’s her last

As of now, Misaki tries to spend as much time as she can with her loved ones. She also makes an effort to “go out and see the world”.

Speaking about her experiences, she shared,

Right now, I am living each day as if it is my last.

Although she often experiences mood swings due to fatigue from the treatments and oral chemotherapy, she never feels alone in this journey.

She shared that her siblings are extremely supportive of her and do their best to help her “experience life”.

Misaki also seeks professional help whenever she feels mentally or physically off.

Hopes to find her father in Japan

One wish that Misaki hopes to fulfil is to be reunited with her birth father, Naoki Akahane, who currently resides in Nagano-ken, Japan.

She hasn’t met him since she was born but hopes to find him while she still can.

Misaki’s courage and optimism are truly admirable.

MS News wishes her the best of health.

