M’sian motorcyclist collapses at JB checkpoint after experiencing breathing difficulties, dies later

Man collapses & dies at JB checkpoint on 5 April

A Malaysian motorcyclist was heading to Singapore when he experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed at a checkpoint in Johor Bahru (JB).

Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man leaves behind his pregnant wife and a 10-month-old baby.

Malaysian motorcyclist pronounced dead at JB checkpoint after collapsing

According to Oriental Daily, a 29-year-old man was riding to Singapore on Friday (5 April) morning when he encountered breathing difficulties at one of the two JB checkpoints.

The Malaysian motorcyclist collapsed to the ground soon after.

Speaking to Malaysian media, JB South police chief Raub Selamat confirmed that authorities received news of the incident at around 8.45am on 5 April.

It was also revealed that medical staff from Sultanah Aminah Hospital declared the man dead at the scene.

Based on the location of the hospital, it’s likely that the incident took place at the JB checkpoint connected to the Causeway.

Malaysian police do not suspect foul play and are investigating the case.

Leaves behind pregnant wife and 10-month-old son

Sin Chew Daily identified the man as 29-year-old Faris Azmi (name transliterated from Chinese).

He reportedly worked as a courier and travels daily between Malaysia and Singapore.

He leaves behind his wife who’s two months pregnant and a 10-month-old son.

Also read: 29-Year-Old Motorcyclist From S’pore Passes Away In Johor Highway Accident, Family Seeks Footage

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily and Google Maps. Image on the right is for illustration purposes only.