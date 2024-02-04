29-Year-Old Motorcyclist From S’pore Passes Away In Johor Highway Accident, Family Seeks Footage

Motorcyclist Who Died In Johor Highway Accident On 2 Feb Got Engaged Recently

An accident involving a lorry and a Singapore-registered motorcycle on the North-South Expressway — a highway in Johor, Malaysia — claimed the life of 29-year-old motorcyclist Maverick Lim on Friday (2 Feb).

While other families are preparing for Chinese New Year (CNY), his family is now scrambling to gather footage of the accident so they can piece together what happened.

Maverick’s passing is all the more tragic in light of the news that he had planned to get married soon.

Motorcyclist involved in accident with lorry on Johor highway

A day trip to get food in Malacca, Malaysia with two friends turned into tragedy when a lorry crashed into a motorcycle on Friday (2 Feb) afternoon.

The accident that happened at around 12.15pm to 12.30pm damaged the bike quite badly, ripping off nearly the entire front part near the handlebars.

Noticeably, the bike carried a Singapore-registered licence plate.

Its rider, Maverick Lim, 29, did not make it out alive.

His brothers Nigel and Timothy have since taken to Facebook and Instagram in hopes of acquiring footage of the accident.

Lorry driver allegedly went into motorcycle lane

In a Facebook post on Saturday (3 Feb), user Nigel Lim published an appeal for footage of a fatal accident involving his brother.

According to him, the hit-and-run accident occurred along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, specifically at KM53.3 of Simpang Renggam.

Nigel claimed that a lorry had entered the motorcycle lane and collided with his brother’s motorcycle, resulting in the latter’s death.

For context, some roads in Malayia including expressways have designated lanes exclusively for motorcycles, as detailed by the Malaysian Public Work Department.

Impact almost immediate & fatal

Ms Julia Lim, a family friend, told MS News that the truck or lorry had likely been driving at high speed while changing lanes.

The impact of the collision was thus “almost immediate and fatal”.

An ambulance arrived only about an hour later and was able to provide medical assistance but Maverick eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Commenting on his post appealing for witnesses, Instagram user Husain claimed that the lorry driver had surrendered himself to the police.

Another user, Alvin, who identified himself as Maverick’s acquaintance, later wrote that the driver is now alleging that the motorcycle hit him instead.

As of this morning (4 Feb), they are still appealing for footage to shed light on what actually happened.

Motorcyclist killed in Johor highway accident was going to marry girlfriend

Besides dampening CNY plans, the fatal accident was a huge blow for Maverick’s family also because they had been looking forward to his wedding.

His Instagram page shows that he had secured an HDB flat with his girlfriend of 11 years, whom he proposed to on 7 Oct 2023.

The post about their engagement — which also happened to be his last — came with a caption that read: “Happy 11th anniversary to my soulmate, best friend, and lovely fiancée! Your ‘YES’ on October 7 2023, marked the start of an incredible chapter, here’s to the years we’ve cherished and looking forward to the home we’re about to build together. Thank you for always being here with me, cheers to many more years ahead.”

Speaking to MS News, Ms Julia Lim said that the couple had been co-living with Maverick’s mother and brother in their family home for the past eight years. They were thus looking forward to starting a new chapter of their lives together.

Family appeals for accident footage

As there are no cameras on the highway and no information from Malaysian police yet, Maverick’s family is desperately appealing for footage of the accident.

Anyone who is able to help can contact his brother Nigel via Facebook or his phone number at +65 8138 8087.

MS News has reached out to Nigel and Timothy for comments.

Maverick’s wake will be held at Pasir Ris till Tuesday (6 Feb).

Prayers will be conducted at 7pm on Monday (5 Feb), after which the cortege will leave for Mandai Crematorium at 12pm on Tuesday (6 Feb).

