2 S’poreans & 1 PR Killed In Head-On Collision With Lorry In Johor, Another 2 Injured

2 Singaporeans & 1 PR Dead In Collision With Lorry In Johor, Malaysia

A car accident in Johor claimed the lives of three women — two Singaporean and a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR).

The fatal crash took place on Monday (28 Aug) in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

The three women were passengers in a car, which collided head-on with a lorry.

The drivers of both vehicles survived with injuries.

Fatal collision in Johor involved Singapore-registered MPV & lorry

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department initially reported that three Singaporean women died in the crash.

However, news reports later surfaced, clarifying that the deceased were two Singaporean women, aged 56 and 61, and the Singapore PR from Malaysia, 61.

According to The Star, they were passengers travelling in a Singapore-registered Honda Freed multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

The driver of the MPV, a 59-year-old Singaporean man, had been driving the car from Kluang to Bandar Tenggara in Kota Tinggi.

According to the police, the MPV attempted to overtake a lorry in front of it. However, the driver couldn’t avoid another lorry coming from the opposite direction in time, and collided with the vehicle head-on.

In photos taken on the scene, the car suffered severe damage, with its roof nearly shredded off.

The collision also flipped the lorry onto its side.

3 passengers pronounced dead

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department responded to the emergency, and pronounced the three female passengers in the MPV dead on the scene.

Photographs show the rescuers extracting the bodies from the wreckage.

The Singaporean driver and the lorry driver, a 49-year-old Malaysian man, survived. They were brought to different local hospitals for treatment for their injuries.

The police would return the bodies of the victims to their families as soon as possible.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is rendering consular assistance and support to the families of those involved in the collision.

In June, another fatal accident in Johor killed a Thai tourist and injured 15 others.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Komuniti Johor on Facebook.