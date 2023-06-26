3-Car Collision In Johor Claims Life Of 22-Year-Old Thai Tourist, Another 15 Injured

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fatal Accident Involving 3 Vehicles In Mersing, Johor Leaves 15 Injured & 1 Dead

A tragic road accident in Johor occurred early this morning (26 June), leaving 15 injured and one dead.

Three cars collided with each other on the road in Mersing, and passengers included children.

Authorities have since confirmed the casualty to be a female tourist from Thailand.

Following this, police are conducting investigations to determine the sequence of events and cause of the accident.

Johor accident involved SUV, MPV & compact car

At noon today (26 June), the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) confirmed on Facebook that it received an emergency call at 2.59am.

Subsequently, seven officials from the Mersing branch were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found that a collision had taken place between a compact car (Perodua Myvi), an SUV (BMW X5), and MPV (Mitsubishi Grandis), according to Utusan Malaysia.

There were 16 victims in total. The injured comprised 10 men, two women, and three young girls.

Unfortunately, the accident claimed the life of one person, who was riding in the MPV when it happened.

Deceased victim of 3-car collision was 22-year-old tourist from Thailand

The deceased has since been identified as 22-year-old Steenurhalisa Useng, a Thai female national in Malaysia on vacation.

She was pronounced dead on the scene due to severe facial injuries.

One of the 15 wounded individuals was her husband, who is also from Thailand, Berita RTM reported.

He and 14 others sustained injuries of varying degrees, with one of them suffering a broken hand.

The 15 injured victims were conveyed to Mersing Hospital using ambulances belonging to Malaysia’s Ministry of Health.

As for the deceased, her body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The rescue operation eventually concluded at approximately 4.35am.

SUV driver may have lost control of vehicle & driven into opposite lane

Based on preliminary investigations, police believe that the driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old Malaysian, had lost control of his vehicle while travelling down a winding road.

This caused him to veer into the opposite lane and collide with the compact car and MPV.

Consequently, the SUV driver has provided a statement and undergone a urine test. Initial results showed no presence of drugs.

Police have released him on bail.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

