Man finds pig neck pillow at Bencoolen mosque, netizens say it’s ‘no big deal’

Man questions pig neck pillow found in Bencoolen mosque

A photo on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showing a controversial neck pillow modelled after a pig in a mosque has sparked discussion online.

A Facebook user shared a photo of a pig neck pillow on a bench at Masjid Bencoolen, seemingly suggesting his unhappiness with the incident.

However, many commenters responded to his post by saying that the complaint was unnecessary.

Pig neck pillow found at Masjid Bencoolen

A Facebook user posted a picture of the incident on Monday (6 May).

The photo showed a pink neck pillow on a bench at Masjid Bencoolen along Bencoolen Street.

“What is this pig at Masjid Bencoolen?” the text on the photo read.

According to the caption, the Facebook user was attending a morning prayer at the mosque when he spotted the animal-themed accessory, which he thought resembled a character from the British animated television series ‘Peppa Pig’.

Netizens say it’s ‘no big deal’

After the photo was posted, other Facebook users expressed their views in the comment section, with some saying that the OP should just throw the accessory away instead of “making a big deal”.

Those who didn’t dismiss his concerns suggested pursuing other actions such as informing mosque staff instead of airing the matter online.

Overall, most commenters believed the incident was blown out of proportion and could have been resolved easily.

