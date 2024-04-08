M’sian company apologises & stops producing heels after uproar over logo resembling ‘Allah’ in Arabic

Malaysian shoe company Vern’s apologises for logo on soles of heels resembling ‘Allah’ in Arabic

Malaysian brand Vern’s Holding came under fire after it was pointed out that one of their heels bore a logo resembling ‘Allah’ or God in Arabic. The company has since issued an apology on social media.

It explained that the logo was not made to offend any religion and that the design was inspired by a “silhouette of a high-heel shoe strap”

Vern’s said it will no longer sell the shoe and will offer refunds to customers who bought them.

Company apologises after logo on heel soles causes uproar

In its post, Vern’s clarified it had “absolutely no intention of creating a logo design that aims to disparage or insult any religion or belief.”

Vern’s further acknowledged that “flaws” in the logo may result in misinterpretation, thereby offending many parties.

“Our party has taken immediate steps to stop selling and is ready to return money to customers who have bought the goods.

“With a sense of humility, we, the management, would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness and hope for mercy to be given the space to correct the mistakes that have happened,” it added.

This is a very valuable lesson for us to refine and be more careful in every decision taken to ensure that things like this do not happen again in the future.

Calls to boycott product after it goes viral on social media

The issue first surfaced on social media but subsequently gained traction on Sunday (7 April).

UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said he received a message from someone on Facebook regarding the shoe’s design, The Star reported.

Some observers said that the design looked like the character for ‘Allah’ in Arabic.

Meanwhile, Dr Akmal noted that the logo looked like a high-heeled shoe and strap. However, he ordered the brand to explain itself and issue a clarification within 24 hours or face a boycott.

The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain then issued a brief statement to The Star. In it, he said he was “checking” on the claims.

Politician accepts brand’s explanation

Speaking to Berita Harian after Vern’s’ apology went online, Dr Akmal said he accepted the brand’s explanation.

“Thank you for providing a prompt explanation,” he said.

“The explanation regarding the logo is appreciated. It is appropriate for them to provide an explanation to appease public anger,” he added.

Dr Akmal also commended the company for its professionalism, which showed that they understood the sensitivities of Muslims.

The incident comes after KK Super Mart’s controversy over socks that were said to have the word ‘Allah’ printed on them.

In response, KK Super Mart issued an apology and sued the supplier for losses amounting to RM32.3 million (S$9.2 million).

Featured image adapted from @verns_official on Instagram and Instagram.