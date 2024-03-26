KK Super Mart founder, director & vendor charged for ‘Allah’ socks, supplier sued for S$9M

KK Super Mart founder, director & vendor charged over ‘Allah’ socks

Multiple people connected to Malaysian convenience store chain KK Super Mart have been charged over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them.

The founder and director were charged with “wounding the religious feelings of others”, while the vendor was charged with abetment.

KK Super Mart also sued the supplier of the socks for at least RM32.3 million (S$9.2 million) on Monday (25 March).

The charges come after serious backlash from the public, including the King of Malaysia himself.

Store sold socks with word ‘Allah’ on them

The KK Super Mart fiasco first broke out on 13 March when pictures of a pair of socks sold at the store circulated online.

Printed on the cuffs was the word “Allah”.

“Overlooked or insensitive?” questioned the user who posted the images.

The made-in-China socks, which were found at several outlets, angered Muslims.

According to the News Straits Times (NST), as of 18 March, 42 police reports were lodged across Malaysia regarding the incident.

Even Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar took to Facebook to express his anger.

“Whether it was intentional or not . . . I want the authorities to investigate and take strict action according to the law so that history will not repeat itself,” he wrote.

KK Super Mart & vendor apologise for blunder

Following the backlash, KK Super Mart issued an apology on its Facebook page.

It also started displaying an apology on screens across its 800 stores.

“Harmony in a multi-religious and multi-racial society is our objective. We regret that the issue happened and sincerely apologise,” the statement read.

It also mentioned that the company has terminated its partnership with the vendor, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, and will be taking legal action.

On 19 March, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd also apologised for their oversight.

The vendor said it had no intention to “incite division or hurt sentiments” within the community. It also took immediate action to rectify the situation.

It also claimed that it did not order the socks and that they were mistakenly sent as part of a consignment.

KK Super Mart sues supplier

On Monday (25 March), KK Super Mart sued its former vendor for sabotaging its business.

The Star reported that Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and its director, Soh Chin Huat, were named as the defendants.

KK Super Mart is seeking the following amounts:

RM1.5 million (S$427,000) for loss of profits

RM10.5 million (S$3 million) for damage caused to its brand name and goodwill in the market

RM20.3 million (S$5.8 million) for an aborted proposed listing on the stock exchange, aggravated, punitive or exemplary damages, as well as interest, cost and other relief deemed fit by the court

The total amounts to RM32.3 million (S$9.2 million).

KK Mart Group founder pleads not guilty to charges

On Tuesday (26 March), KK Mart Group founder Dr Chai Kee Kan and company director Loh Siew Mui pleaded not guilty to charges of intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others, the New Straits Times reported.

The directors of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd were also accused of abetment, The Star added.

Bail was set at RM10,000 (S$2,800) for each of them.

The case will go to trial on 29 April.

If found guilty, the accused may face a maximum jail term of one year, a fine, or both.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @firdauswong on Instagram.