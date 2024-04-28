Man falls down stairs during fight at M’sian cinema, actually a stuntman promoting action movie

Man who fell down stairs during fight at cinema was stuntman promoting ‘The Fall Guy’ movie

Movie-goers at a cinema in Malaysia were startled when a fight unfolded in front of their eyes.

One of the men involved in the brawl even fell down some stairs.

Just when everyone thought that the altercation was reaching its peak, the men pulled an ‘Uno Reverse’ card and revealed that it was all just a gimmick.

Man falls down cinema stairs after getting kicked during fight

In a viral video that made its way to multiple platforms including Malaysian media site Remaja’s Facebook page, a man in a cap bumped into two men on the stairs at TGV Cinema at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

This sparked a fight as one of the men rushed at the man in the cap.

They tussled a bit before one man was sent falling down the stairs.

Two men then rushed up the steps and threw the man in the cap into two other men.

The man in the cap continued to receive the brunt of the blows, later getting thrown into a table which broke, just like a scene in an action movie.

This led to a full-on brawl that caught the attention of everyone nearby.

A live-action stunt to promote a movie about stuntmen

Just as the situation was about to get way out of hand, a man yelled: “And cut!”

As though a switch was flicked, the men who were fighting suddenly started cheering, before a banner promoting the new Hollywood action movie ‘The Fall Guy’ emerged.

Turns out, the entire altercation was merely a gimmick to promote the movie.

TGV Cinema in an Instagram post on Sunday (28 April) said: “This fight was a gimmick for the film ‘The Fall Guy’ and was performed by Malaysian stuntmen invited especially by UIP Malaysia.”

The cinema went on to touch a bit on the movie and its importance in shining a light on the stuntmen industry in filmmaking.

