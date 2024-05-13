Motorcyclist caught using mobile phone while riding along BKE

Motorcyclist uses phone while riding along BKE

On Sunday (12 May), a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page shared footage of an incident involving a motorcyclist along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The clip showed the motorcyclist using his mobile phone while riding along the expressway.

Netizens have called out the rider for their dangerous and reckless behavior.

Motorcyclist uses mobile phone while on road

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred along the BKE towards Woodlands near the Bukit Panjang exit at 1.26pm on Sunday.

The video shows the motorcyclist travelling at a constant speed along the expressway.

However, the rider can be seen holding and looking at a mobile phone in their left hand, occasionally darting their eyes up to check the road in front of them.

The clip then ends there. It is unclear if the rider’s actions led to any accidents.

Netizens call out rider for dangerous behavior

Many Facebook users who have seen the video took to the comments section to lecture the rider.

Some pointed out the dangers of using a mobile phone while riding, especially on a motorbike.

Some defended the rider, saying they were possibly just using their phone for directions.

Others suggested the driver should have alerted the rider to warn them of the dangers.

Nevertheless, according to the Singapore Police Force, anyone caught holding any mobile device while driving can be found guilty of committing an offence.

Motorcyclists caught holding onto mobile communication devices while the vehicle is in motion may incur a fine of up to $1,000 and/or jailed for up to six months if they are first-time offenders.

