Woman rides scooter in Queenstown with child in front not wearing helmet, sparks safety concerns

Child without helmet sits in front of rider on scooter in Queenstown

On Tuesday (16 April), SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a photograph of a woman riding a scooter with two young children, which invited a string of comments on Facebook.

In particular, many noted that a child was sitting in front of the rider, without wearing a protective helmet.

Netizens have expressed their concern for the young child’s safety.

Child hitches ride on scooter without wearing helmet

According to SGRV, the scene unfolded along Strathmore Avenue in Queenstown on Tuesday (16 April).

A woman was seen riding along the road on a red scooter with two young children in front of and behind her.

While the child behind her donned a helmet, the seemingly younger child in front didn’t have one on.

SGRV also pointed out the extra passenger on the scooter.

Rider called out for recklessness

Despite many commenters’ criticism of the rider’s recklessness, some Facebook users came to her defence, advising users to show “empathy”.

Others likened the sight to the way their grandparents used to ferry their children to school “back in the day”.

Overall, most commenters feared for the children’s safety and called the rider out for not looking out for the well-being of the young passengers.

It is unclear how old the young children on the scooter were, however, the Road Traffic Rules states, “No person riding a motorcycle or scooter on a road shall carry any child below 10 years of age as a pillion passenger”.

The Road Traffic Act also states that carrying more persons than what is legally allowed for a certain vehicle type is considered an offence.

