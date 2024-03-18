Family of 5 flouts rules by riding together on PMA outside Anchorpoint

Family of 5 rides together on 1 PMA

Yesterday (17 March), a family of five was captured riding together on their Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) outside Anchorpoint.

Their action flouts the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) rule that PMAs are designed to carry only one individual with walking difficulties.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions towards the incident.

Footage shows 2 adults & 3 children riding 1 PMA

On Sunday (17 March), SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video on YouTube of a family of five riding a single PMA.

A man steered the mobility device while a child was seated in front of him. Behind them was a lady carrying two other children.

According to SGRV, the family was riding on a road outside Anchorpoint, a mall along Alexandra Road.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle behind the family captured them cruising along the mall’s driveway before turning onto a pavement outside.

PMA users not allowed to have passengers onboard

By riding together on a single PMA, the family has gone against the rules stipulated by the LTA.

In May 2018, the Active Mobility Act (AMA) came into force to enhance safety on public paths. Particularly, the act states that PMA users are not allowed to carry other passengers onboard.

The users themselves should either be unable to walk or have medically certified walking difficulties.

Last month, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced that all active mobility devices used on paths must only bear up to 20kg of unladen weight. The new regulation has been in effect since 1 March.

Failure to abide by the rules may cause the offenders to face prosecutorial action.

Incident ignites debate online

The incident invited mixed reactions from netizens.

Some Facebook users were particularly outraged by the family’s disregard for the rules. One commenter highlighted that errant users like them would increase the challenges that “genuine PMA users” face.

Another stressed that the authorities should further enforce regulations.

On the other hand, others were more empathetic towards the family. One Facebook user expressed that the family of five may be left with no choice but to ride together on the PMA.

Thus, they implore other netizens to leave them alone.

