All Active Mobility Devices On S’pore Roads Must Fit New Size Regulation From 1 Mar

New Size Regulations Imposed On All Active Mobility Devices On Singapore Roads

From 1 Mar 2024, all active mobility devices used on Singapore roads will be required to fit the new 130cm x 260cm size regulation imposed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Devices such as recumbents, cargo bicycles, cargo tricycles, or rider-only tricycles will be affected by the new rule.

The new measure is part of the Government’s steps towards enhancing road and path safety in Singapore.

Size limits will take effect from 1 Mar

On 8 Feb, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng shared the updated size limit in a Facebook post.

Crucially, there are new size limits for active mobility devices used on roads and paths.

For those used on roads, they have to measure not more than 130cm in width and 260cm in length.

On the other hand, devices used on paths must not be wider than 70cm and can only bear up to 20kg of unladen weight.

All active mobility devices should also have at least one functional handbrake. Footbrakes are permitted for recumbent bicycles.

Moreover, all devices must not be motorised.

In particular, riders of recumbents need to display a bright-coloured flag on a pole of an appropriate height.

The new measures will kick in from 1 Mar.

Improving road and path safety in Singapore

Mr Baey highlighted that in March last year, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel proposed suggestions to improve path safety by imposing regulations on active mobility devices.

In response, the Government has accepted the recommendations and set up these new requirements.

There are several active mobility devices governed under the Active Mobility Act (AMA), which was established in 2018.

The act sets out rules and a code of conduct for the safe sharing of paths. Those who fail to comply with the rules may face prosecutorial action.

For the comprehensive list of devices governed under AMA as well as their specific restrictions, visit LTA’s website here.

Additionally, Mr Baey urges riders of these devices to purchase third-party liability insurance.

This will be a useful safety net for them when it comes to settling personal accident expenses and third-party injury claims.

Interested riders can refer to this recommended list of personal liability insurance products.

Also read: S’pore Panel Recommends Reducing PMA Speed Limit & Restricting Mobility Scooters To Users With Medical Needs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Torque and Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.