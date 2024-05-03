Woman in Malaysia ‘scares’ alleged robber into returning her phone

A woman in Malaysia had her phone stolen while shopping but quickly got it back by sending the alleged robber a warning message.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the incident occurred in the Golden Triangle area of ​​Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur at noon on Wednesday (May 1).

The victim’s friend, in a now-deleted Facebook post, shared that a stranger bumped into the woman during their shopping trip.

She immediately checked her belongings and discovered her phone was missing.

Left a message on her phone screen to ‘scare’ pickpocket

The OP mentioned that her friend couldn’t get a good look at the stranger who bumped into her due to the abruptness of the incident.

However, the OP suspects the pickpocket is a habitual offender, pointing out that he was “very familiar with the route there”, which enabled him to escape quickly.

They began to call the phone but it was turned off on the second ring.

They then resorted to using the phone’s built-in feature to block it and left a message on the screen to scare the perpetrator.

“You stole my mobile phone, return it immediately!” the message read.

Alleged robber left the phone with a bus driver

Later, a bus driver called them and said that a man claimed to have picked up the phone and gave it to him.

The friends then retrieved the stolen phone from the bus driver.

Noting that they were “really lucky” to be able to get the phone back, the OP also urged everyone to be more careful when shopping.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash for illustrative purpose only, Guang Ming Daily