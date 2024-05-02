2 M’sians charged for armed gang robbery at King Albert Park, stole S$4.34M in valuables

2 Malaysians charged for involvement in King Albert Park robbery

UPDATE (2 May, 5.30pm): CNA reported that the two Malaysians — 28-year-old Goh Boon Tong and 32-year-old Tauffiq Ahmad Fauzi — were each charged with one count of armed gang robbery on Thursday (2 May). Charge sheets stated that along with three or more other people, the pair robbed six people and restrained five others, putting them “in fear of hurt”. They executed the crime while brandishing deadly weapons such as parangs and baseball bats. Goh and Tauffiq are in remand and will be back in court on 9 May.

Two Malaysian men were recently arrested for their suspected involvement in an armed gang robbery at King Albert Park on 18 April.

They got away with more than S$4.34 million worth of cash, cryptocurrency and other valuable items.

Singapore and Malaysian police are working together to track down the other suspects in the case.

Group of men rob 11 victims on 18 April

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to a robbery at King Albert Park at about 2am on 18 April. A group of more than four men had robbed 11 victims between the ages of 25 and 45.

The gang stole more than S$4.34 million in cash in local and foreign currencies, cryptocurrency and luxury brand watches.

Through ground enquiries, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Clementi Police Division eventually identified the perpetrators behind the robbery.

They also discovered that the gang had escaped to Malaysia not long after the SPF received the alert.

Malaysian police hand over 2 offenders to SPF on 30 April

With help from the Royal Malaysia Police, two men were arrested in Malaysia on 27 and 28 April, following warrants of arrest by Singapore’s State Courts.

On 30 April, Malaysian police handed them over to the SPF.

The two men will face charges for armed gang robbery today (2 May). The charges entail a maximum 20-year jail term and up to 24 strokes of the cane.

SPF is working with the Royal Malaysia Police to find the other two suspects, stated 8world News.

