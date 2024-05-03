Man uses scissors to rob victim in Kembangan, faces up to 20 years’ jail

28-year-old man robs victim using scissors in Kembangan

A 28-year-old man was recently arrested for allegedly using a pair of scissors to rob a victim in Kembangan.

The suspect will be charged in court with the offence of armed robbery with hurt on Friday (3 May).

He faces up to 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane for his crimes.

Perpetrator steals S$5,000 from victim

According to a statement by the Singapore Police Force, officers received an alert regarding a case of armed robbery with hurt along Jalan Selamat at about 4.35am on Thursday (2 May).

Based on preliminary investigations, a man used a pair of scissors to threaten a victim, demanding that they hand over S$5,000 in cash.

After conducting thorough ground investigations and utilising footage from police cameras and CCTVs, authorities from the Bedok Police Division successfully identified and apprehended the suspect within 16 hours following the initial report.

They also managed to recover S$3,400 in cash.

Man could face up to 20 years in jail

The 28-year-old man faces charges of armed robbery with hurt under Section 394 in conjunction with Section 397 of the Penal Code 1871.

For his offence, he could face a sentence ranging from five to 20 years of imprisonment, in addition to receiving at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The police advise citizens to stay calm if confronted by a robbery.

They should also try and take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and any identifiable features for later reporting.

“The Police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law,” they emphasised.

