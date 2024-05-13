M’sian police seize drugs worth S$1.2 million from Pontian kampong, 75-year-old ah ma arrested

M’sian police raid drug dens in Pontian kampong

Johor Bahru police officers have conducted a raid and seized drugs worth RM4.3 million (S$1.2 million) from drug dens located in a Pontian kampong.

Four people were arrested, including a 75-year-old woman.

Seized drugs worth S$1.2 million

On 4 May, the police in Johor Bahru seized various drugs worth a total of S$1.2 million in a kampong in Kukup, Pontian, reported The Sun.

The seized drugs include 25.5kg of ecstasy powder, 970 Eramin-5 tablets, 1,700 ecstasy pills, 232.6g of ketamine and 369.02g of ganja.

Equipment used for processing drugs, six cars, cash in ringgit amounting to RM21,000 (S$5,900), as well as Sing dollars worth S$13,000 were also confiscated by the police.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar mentioned that the operation took place in the early hours of the morning following collaborative intelligence efforts between Johor Police’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and the Pontian district police headquarters’ (IPD) Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

He revealed that most drug dens raided by the police were hidden in fenced residential units, marking this the first time they’ve busted a drug den set up in a floating kampong house.

“This house is like any ordinary one, unlike previous locations like gated residential areas or tightly-guarded condominiums used for this kind of activity,” he said.

4 suspects arrested including an Ah Ma

In a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters on 10 May, Mr Kumar said the police have arrested three men, aged between 40 and 59, and one 75-year-old woman.

The woman is believed to be the sister of one of the male suspects.

According to The Sun, Mr Kumar said the group of suspects used the water houses as a processing and repackaging centre for drugs, which were then distributed to the local market.

He also mentioned the group had been active since February, and the police had observed their activities before conducting the raid at the location.

The chief also disclosed that the three male suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and have criminal records related to drug cases.

“The role of the elderly woman is still under investigation. We are also investigating the house next to where the raid was conducted,” the police chief added.

All the suspects were placed under remand for a week for investigation.

The chief said there are other group members who are still at large and the police are trying to track them down.

