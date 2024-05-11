Customer complains about paying S$1 for hot water at eatery in Sengkang hospital

Kaffe & Toast in Sengkang General Hospital charges S$1 for hot water, director says it’s refillable

A customer who ordered hot water at an eatery in Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH) unfortunately got hot under the collar as well.

That was after she discovered that she was charged S$1 for a cup of the drink.

Woman charged S$1 for hot water in Sengkang

The gripe about the beverage’s cost was aired by netizen Ng Ai Kheng in a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Friday (10 May).

According to a photo she shared of the cup of hot water and the receipt, she patronised the Kaffe & Toast outlet in SKGH that afternoon and was charged S$1 for it.

Another receipt in the photo showed that a cup of Kopi C cost S$2.20 while a cup of Teh O was S$2.

Customer warns against ‘unethical pricing’

Raging over the price of “a small cup of tap water”, Ms Ng described it as “unethical pricing”.

Although people could choose not to patronise the business, she felt she had to voice her concerns as such pricing shouldn’t be followed by other businesses.

That was because it sets a “precedent for unnatural inflation”, she added.

S$1 hot water includes manpower costs: Sengkang eatery

However, Kaffe & Toast director Jack Poon told AsiaOne in response to queries that it had no intention of overcharging, but wanted to charge a “fair price for everybody”.

The S$1 isn’t just for water but includes manpower costs, i.e. staff who clear plates, wash dishes and prepare drinks, he said.

Besides, the tap water is refillable, and staff are trained to inform customers of this, he added.

Additionally, customers who purchase food and drinks don’t have to pay S$1 for tap water unless they bought low-cost items. The tap water is also free for parents with toddlers.

Water a ‘low-cost option’ for customers who want to sit there

Mr Poon also explained that the eatery used to see customers who ordered just water and sat there for a long time.

The charge for water was introduced so those who don’t want other menu items still have a “low-cost option” so they could make use of the premises, he said.

While they used to charge S$0.50, it was increased to S$1 in April, he added.

Also read: Serangoon Coffee Shop Owner Explains Plain Hot Water Costs 50 Cents Due To Rising Bills

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ng Ai Kheng via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.