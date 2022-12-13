Serangoon Coffee Shop Owner Explains Plain Hot Water Costs 50 Cents Due To Rising Bills

Man Complains About Hot Water At Serangoon Coffee Shop Costing 50 Cents

How much would you pay for a cup of hot water at a coffee shop? For one customer at a Serangoon coffee shop, definitely not 50 cents.

Taking to Complaint Singapore‘s Facebook page, the person asked if “just plain water” for 50 cents was expensive.

The coffee shop owner later told Shin Min Daily News that he had no choice but to set the price that way as water and electricity prices have risen dramatically. He also needs to pay his employees’ salaries.

Other coffee shops said they were reluctant to sell hot water as some customers might bring their own tea to brew with that water, and then sit there for hours.

Rise in costs responsible for increase in hot water prices

On Monday (12 Dec), a user took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to express his dissatisfaction at being charged 50 cents for a simple cup of hot water at a Serangoon coffee shop.

When Shin Min Daily News went down to the coffee shop at Block 237 Serangoon Avenue 3, the owner, Mr Zhang, said they’d only recently increased the price of hot water from 40 to 50 cents.

“Prices have increased by a lot recently,” he explained. “Everybody knows that water and electricity bills are rising, and employees also need to be paid for their work such as boiling water and washing cups.”

As such, the 60-year-old had no choice but to set the price at 50 cents.

At another coffeeshop at Block 262, 50-year-old Ms Li told Shin Min Daily News that they were actually reluctant to sell hot water because of something that customers would do.

The hot water at this coffee shop is priced at 40 cents.

Apparently, some customers would bring tea or even oatmeal to put in the hot water before sitting at the coffee shop for hours.

According to Ms Li, the stall’s expenses and rent come up to more than S$3,000.

“These people buy boiled water and brew their own tea then occupy seats for hours, leaving no seats for other customers,” she said. “It’s affecting our business.”

Some customers baulk at boiled water costing 50 cents

Mr Chen, a 70-year-old retiree, said most coffee shops sell hot water at 20 to 40 cents. He agreed that 50 cents might be a little steep, especially for the elderly.

Another retiree, 78-year-old Mr Ke, admitted that he’d buy hot water and then sit at the coffee shop for hours. He has apparently heard of other coffee shops that charge 60 cents for hot water.

Baulking at the price, one customer even brings her own water as she finds it too expensive to buy plain water all the time.

She said that she brings her own water as she often sits there all day chatting with her friends, she explained.

