Man in S’pore allegedly pawns fake gold ring, gets arrested for cheating

22-year-old man in Singapore allegedly pawns fake gold ring

On Monday (20 May), police arrested a 22-year-old man in Singapore for his alleged involvement in pawning a fake gold ring.

Prior to the arrest, the man had attempted to pawn the accessory for more than S$1,000.

The accused will be charged in court today (21 May) for cheating.

Man purportedly wanted to pawn fake gold ring for S$1,050

In a news release on Monday (20 May), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the case by a pawnshop last Thursday (16 May).

SPF did not share further details regarding the shop’s name or location.

The incident, which occurred on 14 May, involved a customer who allegedly pawned a gold ring for S$1,050.

However, the gold ring was suspected to be inauthentic due to its low gold density.

Officers from Jurong Police Division later identified the man through follow-up investigations.

Face jail term of up to 10 years & a fine

SPF said the 22-year-old will be charged today (21 May) for cheating.

The offence comes under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871.

The section states that an individual found guilty of cheating will face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.