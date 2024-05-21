Woman in China kills 2 & injures 10 in primary school knife attack

Woman in China kills 2 & injures 10 in primary school

On Monday (20th May), a woman in China broke into a primary school in Guixi, Jiangxi province, China, with a knife and started stabbing people on campus.

The knife attack has reportedly left two people dead and 10 others injured.

The local police eventually arrested the attacker. Investigations are ongoing.

Knife attack ends in 2 deaths & 10 injuries

According to Vision Times, the woman, surnamed Pang (name transliterated from Chinese), had broken into Mingde Primary School in Guixi, Jiangxi province in China.

The 45-year-old suspect was wielding a fruit knife as a weapon, as stated in the official notification.

The woman then started attacking people.

Six people were sent to the hospital; however, two were pronounced dead at a later time.

Another six people suffered minor injuries while attempting to flee the scene, reported China Daily.

X user @xuelin830460 posted a video of the attack. The video briefly shows the young victims lying on the ground covered in blood.

NetEast News reported that the local area has issued an emergency notice calling on the public to actively donate blood to treat the children suffering from severe blood loss due to a blood shortage in the local blood banks.

Rumour that woman is associated with teacher in school

NetEast News also shared that there were rumours that the suspect was a nurse and a family member of a male teacher at the school.

The male teacher allegedly helped her apply for subsistence allowances, but the action was later reported to authorities.

This resulted in the suspect wanting to attack the child of the reporter.

These rumours have not been validated and the real motive has yet to be confirmed.

While the suspect has been apprehended, further investigations are ongoing.

