Woman Does Black Widow’s Signature Takedown During Fight With ‘Boyfriend’ Outside Hong Kong Restaurant

Woman Does Black Widow’s Takedown On ‘Boyfriend’ Outside Hong Kong Restaurant

Quarrels between lovers are not uncommon. But as much as airing one’s dirty laundry is frowned upon, sometimes, the drama happens in full view for everyone to see.

Recently, a violent squabble between a man and woman, reportedly a couple in Hong Kong, went viral for the latter’s acrobatic moves.

The argument, filmed by concerned passers-by, escalated into a brawl-like confrontation as the girlfriend beats her boyfriend down with WWE-like moves.

The move that got everyone’s attention was a scissor leg takedown, akin to Black Widow’s signature move in the Avengers movies.

Woman spins boyfriend around with Black Widow’s signature takedown

On 26 Sep, videos of the squabble went viral on social media, with one Facebook post garnering over 1.2k shares in 12 hours.

In one of the two videos, the pair can be seen squabbling outside a restaurant in Hong Kong.

While they pushed and pulled, the boyfriend suddenly carried the girlfriend in his arms.

Like a fidgety cat, the girlfriend squirmed as she tried to escape her boyfriend.

She wrapped her right leg around his neck in a flash and did the famous Black Widow takedown manoeuvre as passers-by audibly gasped in shock.

One of the restaurant staff stood outside the restaurant and quickly attended to the fallen boyfriend as she tried to separate the pair.

The video ends with the girlfriend picking up her bag and swiftly walking away from the scene.

Girlfriend kicks boyfriend into restaurant exterior

The other video shows a closer look at the altercation.

From this point of view, we can see the girl acting aggressively towards her beau. She repeatedly hit the guy in the head.

The pair separated for a while before the woman took a swing at her boyfriend with her bag. However, he managed to catch the bag mid-way.

As they tugged at the bag, the woman launched a full frontal kick on her boyfriend, launching him into the restaurant’s exterior.

The video ends as the girlfriend stares her boyfriend down.

If it is not apparent now by their choreographed moves, Dim Sum Daily HK reported that the pair were in the middle of a movie shoot, and the fight was not real.

