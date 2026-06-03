Pink Dot 18 to introduce immersive ‘villages’ highlighting stories of LGBTQ+ communities in S’pore

Pink Dot 18 to feature redesigned park experience centred on storytelling

Pink Dot is marking its 18th year with a new format that emphasises personal stories and community connections rather than a traditional concert setup.

The event will take place on 27 June at Hong Lim Park, under the 2026 theme “Come Get Personal”, reflecting broader LGBTQ+ conversations following the repeal of Section 377A nearly four years ago.

Four themed ‘villages’ to spotlight different aspects of queer life

Instead of centring activities around a single performance stage, Pink Dot 18 will transform the park into a series of themed zones, or “villages”, exploring different aspects of queer life in Singapore.

The villages will cover topics such as identity, relationships, education, work and community, allowing attendees to move around the park and engage with different stories and experiences.

According to Pink Dot spokesperson Andee Tay, the new format is designed to encourage visitors to connect with people and perspectives beyond their usual circles.

“There’s so much happening in the world right now, it can feel hard to know what to care about or how to even begin making a difference,” Mr Tay said.

“At such moments, the instinct can be to turn away or retreat into ourselves. But we’re inviting people to do the opposite: to start with what is personal, with the people in front of us. To hear someone else’s story, meet someone new, and connect to experiences beyond your own.”

Over 20 community groups to host interactive activities

Over 20 LGBTQ+ community groups will take part in this year’s event, hosting experiential booths, installations, and activities throughout the park.

Among the featured experiences is “This Classroom is Not Empty” by Queer Friendly Chers, which highlights the experiences of queer-friendly educators who create safe spaces for students despite challenges in their workplaces.

The T Project will present “Body pARTS”, an interactive reflection wall exploring themes of healing and self-acceptance through personal stories about scars.

Meanwhile, South Asian Pride Singapore will invite visitors to contribute to a community tapestry while sharing stories about identity and belonging.

WLWheels, a group of lesbian motorcyclists, will also showcase their bikes and share how members found support and friendship through the community.

Organisers hope new format makes Pink Dot more accessible

Pink Dot said the expanded community-led format is intended to create multiple ways for people to engage, whether they are attending for the first time, returning as long-time supporters, or participating as allies.

“Even in its 18th year, Pink Dot is still the first LGBT+ community event many people in Singapore attend,” said Mr Tay.

By offering smaller activities and conversation spaces throughout the park, organisers hope attendees will find it easier to meet others and explore different parts of the community at their own pace.

As part of the changes, Pink Dot’s usual concert programme will not take place this year.

Instead, visitors can take part in community activations and enjoy pop-up performances between 4pm and 7pm before the event’s traditional soapbox speeches and light-up segment.

“This year, attendees are encouraged to bring someone new to Pink Dot, start conversations outside their usual circles, and spend time with the groups supporting queer Singaporeans throughout the year,” Pink Dot wrote in their release.

“Sometimes all it takes is one conversation or connection to see something differently,” Mr Tay said.

Because when something becomes personal, things change.

Also Read: PAP & WP MPs attend Pink Dot 2025, PSP youth wing also shows up

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Featured image adapted from Pink Dot SG and Pink Dot SG on Instagram.