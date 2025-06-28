PAP & WP MPs attend Pink Dot 2025, PSP youth wing also shows up

At least 4 sitting MPs attend Pink Dot 2025

As with previous years, a number of sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) attended Pink Dot this year, which was held on Saturday (28 June).

For the fourth consecutive year, representatives from both the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Workers’ Party (WP) were seen.

2 PAP MPs attend Pink Dot

From the ruling party, two of its newer MPs graced the event.

They were Potong Pasir SMC MP Alex Yeo and Sembawang GRC MP Ng Shi Xuan.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mr Yeo said he was happy to be there as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community is a “very important” part of the Singaporean community.

Mr Ng said Pink Dot has created more awareness on inclusivity, and it was important to have conversations about the topic.

2 WP MPs also attend Pink Dot

For the third year running, Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Chua Kheng Wee, from the WP, made an appearance.

They were first seen at the event in 2023. Last year, they were there with fellow Sengkang MP Jamus Lim. Dr Lim was also seen in 2022.

They did not speak with the media, according to CNA.

MPs started being seen at Pink Dot in 2022

MPs started making public appearances at Pink Dot in 2022.

That year, Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek arrived at the event, a surprising development at the time.

PSP Youth Wing also there

Besides the four sitting MPs, other politicians at the event were from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

According to a Facebook post by PSP, members of the Youth Catalyst, the party’s youth wing, were there.

They were led by Youth Catalyst Head, Mr Samuel Lim.

Li Huanwu & husband also spotted

Some well-known non-politicians who were spotted were Mr Li Huanwu and his husband Heng Yirui.

Mr Li, the grandson of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and second son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, married Mr Heng in South Africa in 2019.

That year, the couple also attended Pink Dot with Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Suet Fern.

Time capsule sealed at Pink Dot

This year’s Pink Dot, Singapore’s annual LGBTQ rally, is its 17th edition.

The theme, “Different Stories, Same Love”, celebrates love in all its forms as the community shares its hopes for a more inclusive future.

During the event, a time capsule containing almost 70 items contributed by the LGBTQ community was sealed, to be opened in 2050.

It concluded with the now-traditional formation of the Pink Dot, made up of light from torches shone by all present at Hong Lim Park.

Also read: Gay S’pore Pastor Believes Pink Dot Still Necessary After 377A Repeal, Parents Also Need Support

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pink Dot SG on Facebook and Facebook.