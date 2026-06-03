M1 launches 3GB roaming in 78 destinations for S$0.99 per 24 hours

M1 unveils new Worldwide Daily Passport ahead of June holidays, offering low-cost roaming across 78 destinations

Singaporeans heading overseas during the June school holidays can soon enjoy affordable roaming rates, with telecommunications provider M1 introducing a new Worldwide Daily Passport.

The roaming add-on provides customers with 3GB of data for just S$0.99 per 24 hours across 78 destinations worldwide, allowing users to stay connected without having to purchase local SIM cards or eSIMs.

Use data across multiple countries in a single day

One of the key features of the Worldwide Daily Passport is its flexibility for travellers visiting multiple destinations.

Customers can use their 3GB roaming allowance across any of the 78 supported destinations within the same 24-hour period without incurring additional charges.

For example, those travelling between neighbouring countries or making transit stops can continue using the same data allowance throughout the day.

Once the 3GB quota is fully utilised, another 3GB data block will be automatically activated at the same rate of S$0.99, allowing users to continue browsing without interruption.

Popular destinations covered, including Japan, South Korea and Malaysia

The Worldwide Daily Passport covers a wide range of destinations frequently visited by Singaporeans.

These include nearby countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as longer-haul destinations like Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

M1 said the roaming option makes it “ideal for everything from short weekend getaways to longer multi-country holidays”.

Available for selected Bespoke mobile plans

The new roaming feature is available to all existing and new customers on M1’s Bespoke SIM-only plans.

It is also available to customers who sign up for or recontract their Bespoke Flexi plans from 22 April 2026 onwards.

Those interested in learning more about pricing, eligibility requirements, and supported destinations can visit M1’s website for further details.

Also Read: S’poreans take more paid leave & longer holidays than other workers in Asia-Pacific, study finds

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Featured image adapted from Recharge and M1.