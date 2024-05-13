Gang of street racing pick-up trucks cause multi-vehicle crash in Chiang Mai, leaves 2 injured

Street racing pick-up trucks crash into motorists

A group of trucks that were reportedly racing with each other lost control, leading to a multi-vehicle crash that spanned both sides of a highway.

Occurring on 11 May at around noon in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the crash resulted in two sustaining minor injuries.

The offending drivers were taken by police for further questioning.

A gang of street racers injured regular motorists in their race

Dash cam footage of the accident was circulated by a Thai Facebook group that posts videos of Thai traffic incidents.

In the footage, three speeding pick-up trucks can be seen.

The second truck, a white one, quickly loses control and swerves across the road hitting a black truck on the far-right lane.

The collision then causes both vehicles to ride along the barrier dividing the highway, which led to a street light toppling over.

The black truck comes to a halt on its side.

Meanwhile, the white truck, which flipped back onto its wheels, went on to hit a red truck that was in the middle lane in the rear.

This causes the red truck to lose control and swerve into oncoming traffic on the other side of the barrier.

The red truck came to a stop only after it collides with the barrier on the far-right of the highway.

The car with the dash cam then slowly comes to a halt on the side of the road as both sides of the highway comes to a standstill.

In the ensuing chaos, the black pick-up truck that was leading the other two trucks sped off and fled the scene.

Minor injuries and compensation by offending drivers

The traffic incident affected six cars and resulted in two minor injuries.

Motorists told police that the pick-up trucks had been racing along the highway before the accident occurred, according to Thailand’s Channel 8 news.

Apparently, this particular pick-up truck model is infamous in Thailand because owners will frequently modify the vehicle for racing.

After the incident, the police towed the affected vehicles away and brought those involved in the accident to a nearby Chiang Mai police station.

According to Channel 8, police officers told the offending drivers that they’d have to compensate the victims for the damage to their vehicles as well as their injuries.

Furthermore, they would also have to pay for the damage to the street light they took down.

