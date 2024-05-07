Drivers of S’pore-registered cars fight on Causeway during traffic jam, strangers intervene

Volkswagen & Audi drivers fight on Causeway in the middle of traffic

Getting stuck in a traffic jam on an already long and tiring commute can be frustrating.

The frustration might even escalate to a point where you feel like punching someone — although that’s not something that most folks would actually act on.

On Monday (6 May), two drivers decided to let their road rage get the better of them.

A short clip on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page depicts their brief brawl on the Causeway, although the trigger remains a mystery.

Drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles fight on Causeway

According to the post, the combatants were owners of Singapore-registered vehicles.

One drove a Volkswagen Jetta, while the other was behind the wheel of an Audi A5.

Sadly, their shared affinity for German automobiles was not enough to reconcile their dispute.

The footage commences with them deeply immersed in their scuffle, exchanging blows like characters in a martial arts saga.

In fact, the caption joked that they were “practising wing chun” — although we doubt Donnie Yen would approve of this behaviour.

At one point, they have each other in a lengthy armlock, like a hostile embrace with neither party willing to concede an inch.

A few moments later, another man steps in, assuming the role of referee — or a weary parent mediating between two antagonistic sons — and intervenes to halt the altercation.

The two Street Fighters — Causeway Clashers? — finally disengage and go their separate ways, but not before the one in grey delivers some parting words and not-so-friendly gestures to his opponent.

Whatever it was he said, it’s highly unlikely he was jio-ing the guy in white out for drinks.

Netizens crack numerous jokes

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 200,000 views and 3,600 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens, as usual, had plenty to say, their remarks ranging from scathing criticism to light-hearted jests.

One user deadpanned: “That’s the way how men should let off steam and settle their differences.”

Taking it a step further, he proposed the inclusion of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gyms on the ActiveSG app for those eager to “do another round”.

Another netizen quipped that, at the very least, the scene provided some entertainment for those feeling bored in the jam.

With the reason for their quarrel left undisclosed, users let their imaginations roam freely, conjuring up various possible scenarios.

For instance, one person joked that the drivers might have clashed over which kaya toast reigned supreme.

MS News has reached out to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for more information.

