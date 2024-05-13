Man dressed like monk in Thailand crashes car & splits it in half, in critical condition

Man in monk robes in hospital after crashing car & splitting it in half

On 12 May, a man presumed to be a monk crashed his car into the guard rails of a bridge, splitting the car in half.

The accident occurred in Udon Thani in the northeastern region of Thailand.

The man has been transported to the hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition.

Car split in half after crash

Heavy rainfall in northeastern Thailand has caused hazardous driving conditions across the region.

In the late afternoon at around 6pm, a man lost control of his car, which caused it to crash into a bridge’s guard rails.

The collision caused the car to split into two, sending the front-end over the bridge into the ditch below.

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle as a result of the impact. He was discovered unconscious about 15 metres away from the spot of the collision.

In an interview with Channel 3 reporters, a nearby motorist said he saw the car lose control due to the wet conditions of the road.

The car then hit the guard rails, causing it to spin and hit the side of the bridge, which split the car.

Belongings suggest he was a monk

It has not been confirmed if the driver is a monk.

However, he was dressed in monk’s robes and the car contained many items that monks use, such as additional robes and a container monks use to collect alms.

There are also conflicting reports as to the man’s identity.

Khaosod is reporting that the man is a 59-year-old monk who was on his way home after dropping off a relative in Khon Kaen.

However, according to Channel 3, the car also contained documents belonging to multiple people. So the police are still unsure as to who the man is.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The police also issued a warning, urging drivers to be cautious when driving during and after rain.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.