5-year-old girl in M'sia dies after climbing corridor wall and falling from 12th floor

5-year-old falls from 12th floor of JB apartment & dies

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday (23 April) when a five-year-old girl fell to her death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia.

The child, unsupervised at the time, reportedly attempted to climb a corridor wall before slipping.

Her mother was later detained by local authorities and is being investigated for child negligence.

Mother left child alone in apartment

China Press reported that the incident occurred around 6.30pm.

A 32-year-old housewife had left her young daughter at home alone while she went to pick up her other child from school.

The girl was sound asleep when the woman left the house.

Upon her return, the mother was shocked to discover her daughter lying unconscious on the sixth floor of the building.

It is believed that the child managed to open the unlocked door and access the 12th-floor corridor.

There, she attempted to climb a wall but lost her footing, leading to the fatal fall.

Mother held for questioning

According to Oriental Daily News, medical personnel from Sultanah Aminah Hospital confirmed that the girl had suffered severe injuries to her body and head, resulting in her immediate death.

Police have launched an investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001, which pertains to child neglect.

The mother was detained for questioning before being released on bail.

