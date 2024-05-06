All Time Low cancels S’pore concert halfway after lead singer falls ill, fans unhappy with compensation

All Time Low cancels Singapore concert halfway through performance

American rock band All Time Low had its headlining concert in Singapore on Sunday (5 May).

Halfway through the performance, lead singer Alex Gaskarth started feeling progressively sicker, resulting in the band ultimately calling off the show so that he could seek medical attention.

Consequently, Singapore-headquartered concert promoters LAMC Productions offered the affected concertgoers a S$30 promo code to redeem for their next show.

Fans have taken to the concert promoter’s Instagram page to express their displeasure towards the compensation, with most of them saying LAMC should issue a refund or reschedule the show instead.

All Time Low cancelled Singapore concert as frontman was unwell

On Sunday (5 May), popular American rock band All Time Low held its Singapore concert at Fort Canning Park, for which ticket prices started from S$158.

Based on the concert schedule, the headlining show started at around 8pm, but the band took part in meet-and-greets earlier at around 3pm.

According to The Straits Times (ST), frontman Alex Gaskarth had to rush to the bathrooms at several points during the main performance due to food poisoning.

He was reportedly already feeling unwell during the meet-and-greets.

Even though the band attempted to continue playing without Gaskarth, it eventually decided to cancel the rest of the show so that the singer could seek medical attention as he was purportedly no longer able to stand.

Concert promoters offer S$30 promo code to affected concertgoers

At around 3pm on Monday (6 May), concert promoter LAMC issued a statement on its Instagram page addressing the abrupt cancellation of All Time Low’s show.

The Singapore-headquartered company apologised for the delayed response as the situation was a “shock to [them] as well”.

LAMC wrote in its statement: “We were not made aware of the severity of his (Gaskarth’s) condition and it was beyond our control. The band made the decision to perform the show and they did so to the best of their ability under the circumstances.”

It added that it will continue working with All Time Low to bring the band back to Singapore as soon as possible.

In response to the cancellation, LAMC said that it would not be issuing refunds to the show.

“We would like to offer each All Time Low ticket holder a S$30 unique promo code redeemable on any LAMC show over the next year,” it elaborated.

Concertgoers will receive the promo codes directly from ticketing platform SISTIC, said LAMC.

Fans unhappy with compensation, demand refund or rescheduled show

However, not long after the post went up, concertgoers took to the comment section to voice their displeasure over the compensation.

Such comments flooded the post for about three hours before the comment section was disabled.

One commenter wrote that the S$30 promo code was a “slap to the face” and that the promoters should at least offer a heavy discount or let current ticket holders attend a rescheduled show for free.

Another Instagram user pointed out that fans care more about getting to experience the band than the money.

“We rather have them return for another show in the future and we get to attend it for free instead,” they added.

Echoing similar sentiments, one commenter said that the compensation “makes zero sense”, calling it “straight up disappointing, unprofessional and unethical”.

MS News has reached out to LAMC Productions for comments.

