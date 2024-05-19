Husband in Japan arrested for assaulting wife with banana peel

Husband in Japan arrested for domestic violence using banana

On Friday (17 May) evening, a husband was arrested for assaulting his wife using a banana peel. The man had reportedly been agitated after a neighbour parked on their property.

When he tried to confront his neighbour, his wife attempted to calm him down. But this resulted in him redirecting his anger onto her.

Police arrived shortly after, where the man admitted to the assault and was subsequently arrested.

Assault with a deadly banana

At around 8:30pm on 17 May, police were alerted to the incident by the man’s wife. According to Asahi Shimbun, she told them that her husband was a verbally abusive alcoholic and that he had just hit her with a banana.

Following the report, police hurried to the scene to speak to the couple. The husband admitted to hitting his wife with a banana and was then arrested by police.

Agitated over neighbour’s parking

According to Yahoo! News, the 59-year-old man had been agitated over a neighbour parking on the couple’s property.

When the man said that he would be going over to complain, his wife attempted to stop him. This then caused him to turn his anger onto her and he hit her with a banana.

During the interrogation, he admitted that there is ‘no doubt’ he hit his wife in the head once with a banana. Livedoor News also reported that he added that such violence is ‘normal’ between a husband and wife.

However, police responded by saying that hitting someone with an object is assault, even if it was between a husband and wife – and even if it was with a banana peel.

Featured image adapted from Syda Productions from Canva and charlesdeluvio on Unsplash. Photo for illustration purposes only.

