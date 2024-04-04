Woman in M’sia arrested after fatally stabbing boyfriend during alleged sexual assault attempt

Man allegedly forces girlfriend to have sex, dies after fatal stabbing

A 28-year-old woman in Malaysia is in police custody for stabbing her 45-year-old lover three times in the abdomen with a vegetable knife during sex, which was said to be an assault attempt.

After receiving a report of his body lying in a public toilet in Dataran Lemang, local police arrested the woman.

She had earlier filed a police report against her lover, claiming he had kidnapped her.

Quoting Kelantan police chief commissioner Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, The Star reported that the authorities received reports of a man’s body lying unconscious in a public toilet at around 6.30pm on Monday (1 April).

“Initial investigations found that the 45-year-old victim had stab wounds on the abdomen but no trace of blood was found at the scene,” he said.

“Further checks showed the victim was a suspect in a wrongful confinement case against a woman under Section 342 of the Penal Code.”

Comm Datuk Zaki said the victim took the woman, believed to be his lover, from Sungai Tong in Setiu, Terengganu to multiple areas around the Kuala Krai district of Kelantan on 28 March.

“She stabbed him when he allegedly forced her to have sex with him. The man ran off after the woman escaped from him,” the New Straits Times (NST) quoted him as saying.

The knife penetrated the victim’s large intestine. Unable to receive early treatment, he sustained a serious infection.

“The victim has several criminal and drug offences on his record,” Comm Datuk Zaki said. He added that an investigation for murder is ongoing.

Investigations into stabbing & kidnapping ongoing

The police chief commissioner went on to state that the authorities sent the victim’s body to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for a post-mortem. He later confirmed that the man died from the repeated stabbing.

Police have seized the knife involved in the incident.

Speaking to NST, Terengganu police chief Mazli Mazlan said they received a report from the woman on 28 March in Setiu, Terengganu.

The woman alleged in the report that the man had kidnapped her, before bringing her to Kelantan.

“She claimed that she managed to escape from the man’s custody. She told police that a scuffle broke out between them in Manek Urai,” Mazli Mazlan said.

State police subsequently handed her over to Kelantan authorities on 1 April.

Testing positive for drugs, the woman was charged under Section 1 of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The authorities then released her on bail.

Comm Datuk Zaki stated the woman will be on remand for seven days from Wednesday (3 April), to help with the investigations into the case.

