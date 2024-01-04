Tokyo Train Stabbing Incident Leaves 4 Men Injured, Suspect Gets Arrested By Police

4 Injured In Tokyo Train Stabbing Incident, Police Arrest Woman

In the latest of a series of unfortunate events to plague Japan, a woman attacked passengers on a Tokyo train in a stabbing incident.

The assailant, who is reportedly in her 20s, allegedly brandished a knife on a train heading towards Akihabara Station.

Police arrived and took the suspect into custody, but the attack left at least four injured.

The railway company briefly suspended the train loop line while the injured were conveyed to a hospital.

From a destructive earthquake to a plane collision and fire, the first few days of 2024 have not been kind to Japan.

According to NHK, a knife attack occurred in Tokyo shortly before 11pm last night (3 Jan).

The assailant, a woman appearing to be in her 20s, brandished a knife on board the train on the Yamanote loop line and started attacking others.

Passengers hit the emergency buttons and the train stopped at Akihabara Station.

A bystander’s video shows police surrounding the suspect, dressed in a white jacket. She did not appear to be resisting arrest.

Another eyewitness purported that the police moved in with a shield to arrest the woman before leading her off the train.

Victims suffered non-fatal wounds

According to Kyodo News, the attack left four men injured, with injuries to their sides, backs, and arms.

They received first aid on the station platform.

The four men reportedly did not know the suspect and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, one of the victims recalled feeling a sharp pain in his chest when he was sitting down.

Not long after that, he saw a kitchen knife fall to the floor in front of him, along with a woman standing silently near him.

Thankfully, Reuters reported that none of the victims suffered life-threatening wounds.

The East Japan Railway Company briefly suspended the Yamanote loop line service due to “trouble on board”.

A stabbing incident also occurred in Singapore recently at Orchard Central, with the suspect apprehended after injuring five victims.

