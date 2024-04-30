JB customs officer chases S’pore-registered car as it speeds off right after gantry is lifted

Customs officer chases down Singapore-registered car after it speeds off

On Tuesday (30 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted footage of an incident involving a Singapore-registered car and a customs officer at a checkpoint in Johor Bahru (JB).

The video shows the car speeding off after the checkpoint’s gantry is lifted.

The customs officer then frantically chases after the vehicle.

Speculations about why the car took off in a hurry have been rife ever since the video of the bizarre incident surfaced online.

Car speeds off after gantry rises

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at an immigration checkpoint in JB at 2.16am on Tuesday (30 April).

The clip shows the Singapore-registered vehicle at a checkpoint window.

The moment the gantry is lifted, the car speeds off in a hurry.

The customs officer at the window promptly chases after the car, but is unable to catch up to it.

He later walks back to the checkpoint window, after which the clip ends.

Why the car sped off and what prompted the officer to give chase are unclear at the time of writing.

Netizens question driver’s actions

After watching the video, many Facebook users took to the comments to share their theory on why the driver of the vehicle may have sped off abruptly.

Some guessed that the driver might have forgotten their passport.

Others wondered why the customs officer lifted the gantry if he wanted to stop the driver.

Despite the turn of events, many agreed that the driver could not have gotten far.

